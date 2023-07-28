Today in AI: Reels revenue closes in on Tik Tok, smallcap firm goes through AI rebrand and more

Today in AI

Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok, boosted by AI

Meta says revenue from its Reels video platform and the daily playback numbers are rapidly catching up to TikTok





The number of Reels video plays on Facebook and Instagram is now top 200 billion per day, up from 140 billion last fall.



Reels' annual revenue run rate has jumped to $10 billion, up from around $3 billion as of last fall and $1 billion last summer.



Founded by the team behind Youtuber Nas Daily, Nas.io’s software integrates with WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord to help with user's community needs

The Good Community partners with Nas.io for utilising AI capabilities to grow

Nas.io launched in India on July 13, making The Good Community its first client in the country.



Nas.io will help in analysing and understanding the members’ behavioural patterns, ensuring a robust and engaging community experience.



The company is into real estate, property and infrastructure development.

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd rebrand itself as an ‘AI services’ provider





The company's board approved the name change in a meeting held on July 25



It approved “changing the name of the company from BSEL Infrastructure Realty Limited to BSEL Algo Limited or BSEL Algo AI Limited or BSEL Artificial Intelligence Limited or BSEL AI Algo Limited or such other name as may be allowed by Registrar of the Companies”.

