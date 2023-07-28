English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Today in AI: Reels revenue closes in on Tik Tok, smallcap firm goes through AI rebrand and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
    .

    Today in AI

    . Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok, boosted by AI

    Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok, boosted by AI


    Meta says revenue from its Reels video platform and the daily playback numbers are rapidly catching up to TikTok


    • The number of Reels video plays on Facebook and Instagram is now top 200 billion per day, up from 140 billion last fall.

    • Reels' annual revenue run rate has jumped to $10 billion, up from around $3 billion as of last fall and $1 billion last summer.

    Click here to see how Reels compares to TikTok's numbers.

    . Founded by the team behind Youtuber Nas Daily, Nas.io’s software integrates with WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord to help with user's community needs

    The Good Community partners with Nas.io for utilising AI capabilities to grow

    Related stories


    Founded by the team behind YouTuber Nas Daily, Nas.io’s software integrates with WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord to help with user's community needs.


    • Nas.io launched in India on July 13, making The Good Community its first client in the country.

    • Nas.io will help in analysing and understanding the members’ behavioural patterns, ensuring a robust and engaging community experience.

      Click here       for the full picture.

     

    . The company is into real estate, property and infrastructure development.


    BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd rebrand itself as an ‘AI services’ provider


    • The company's board approved the name change in a meeting held on July 25

    • It approved “changing the name of the company from BSEL Infrastructure Realty Limited to BSEL Algo Limited or BSEL Algo AI Limited or BSEL Artificial Intelligence Limited or BSEL AI Algo Limited or such other name as may be allowed by Registrar of the Companies”.

    Full story right here

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #AI Artificial Intelligence #Meta #Reels #Tik Tok
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:16 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!