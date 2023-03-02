Telangana government inaugurates 78,000 sq ft prototyping facility T-Works

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri and Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao at the T-Works facility in Hyderabad

The Telangana government on March 2 inaugurated T-Works, a 78,000 square feet prototyping facility, where anyone can convert their design ideas into a prototype for the market, by leveraging its hardware and infrastructure.

Phase 1 of the 78,000 sq ft facility is located in a 4.79-acre campus, providing over 200 industry-grade tools worth Rs 11.5 crore. A statement issued by the state government said the facility is expected to grow by 10 times over the next 12 months.

The facility houses a metal shop, electronics lab, laser cutting and engraving, wood shop, advanced rapid prototyping, testing lab, 3D printing, and ceramic studio. The facilities are equipped with equipment that will allow users to create, test and refine their designs.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu, who was present during the inauguration of T-Works, donated a surface mount technology (SMT) line, used for assembling high-end electronics circuit boards.

“T-Works is the place where your idea converts into a working prototype, a product for the market. With a combination of design thinking, engineering, and product discipline, our innovators can build successful products, and hopefully by the end of the decade, we will have many product brands coming out of India,” Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, said.

Foxconn's Liu said, “T-Works as a concept is incredible. With such a facility, people can do so many things. I am impressed by the speed with which this world class facility has been built.”

Telangana's minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao noted that T-Works has "developed significant products" including the ventilator, electric vehicles, and agricultural innovation in collaboration with rural innovators using the state-of-the-art equipment. "This is a testament to the kind of product innovation and design thinking that is bound to happen at this world class facility.”