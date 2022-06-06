business Lemon Tree Hotels: Stock Worth A Room In Your Portfolio? | Ideas For Profit At the current market price, Lemon Tree Hotels is trading at EV/EBIDTA of 17 times its FY24 projected earnings. The stock has also been added to MSCI India small cap index from June 2022 which augurs well. MC Pro remains bullish on the hotel chain, and advises investors to add the stock. Here's Why.