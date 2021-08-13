Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said from now till the end of FY22, we expect modest returns from the Indian market considering strong economic recovery and gradual increase in global and domestic bond yields.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Chouhan said for the time being at such a high base we need to focus on Largecap companies with a decent upside or limited downside.

Here are edited excerpts from that interview:

Q) Market hit fresh record highs amid strong retail push and abundant liquidity with domestic institutions. What is your call on the market – and how long do you think the music will last?

A) The Nifty50 marched to new lifetime highs and is currently trading at 22.4x on FY22E and 19.5x on FY23E earnings. We expect Nifty50 earnings to grow by 29.2% in FY22E (EPS Rs 727) and by 14.8% in FY23E (EPS Rs 835).

From now till the end of FY22, we expect modest returns from the Indian market considering strong economic recovery and a gradual increase in global and domestic bond yields.

By the end of FY22, investors would start discounting FY23 earnings. Considering a 300-400 bps premium of equity PE over bond PE we can justify Fwd. PE of 20x for Nifty-50. On FY23E EPS of Rs.835, we can expect Nifty-50 to end FY22 somewhere ~16,700 (+/- 500 points).

We also expect India’s valuation premium to remain extended over peers with improving corporate fundamentals and strong FPI flows.

Overall, we are expecting a broad-based recovery for Indian markets and expect it to continue to do well over FY21 to FY23E.

Q) Your take on the outcome of the RBI meeting. How long will RBI be able to maintain rates? And if rates are increased do you think it will lead to risk-off sentiment?

A) The policy decisions remained broadly in line with expectations, but notably they are signaling a subtle shift towards the beginning of policy normalization.

We see the repo rate remaining unchanged in FY2022, however, we do expect incremental liquidity measures to follow before the onset of the reverse repo rate hike in December.