D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a necessity, especially in the post COVID world. Corporates are continuously making products that increase productivity and cut time driven by AI and machine learning, Kshitiz Mahajan, Co-Founder at Complete Circle Consultants Pvt Ltd in a D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the branch of computer sciences that emphasizes the development of intelligence machines, thinking and working like humans. For example, speech recognition, problem-solving, learning, and planning.

Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using AI in their products. Note: The stocks mentioned are for education and not buy or sell recommendations:

BOSCH

AI influences our lives and work, creating possibilities long thought of as impossible. By 2025 all Bosch products will either use AI or will be manufactured with AI. The Bosch Indego S+, for example, is a robotic lawn mower that can be voice-controlled via Amazon Alexa.

Bosch SoundSee — a sensor system that uses AI-enabled audio analytics — checks the operating noise of machinery on the space station.

Happiest Minds:

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

Happiest Minds enable digital transformation by deploying artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc.

Cyient:

With a focus on accelerating digital transformation for industries, Cyient helps clients get business outcomes and not just new tools and technologies. The company collaborates with digital map developers to help them solve real-world issues in the automotive sector and make self-driven vehicles safer and smarter.

Baidu, China’s largest search company, believes that in times to come, smart maps for autonomous vehicles will be a bigger business than web search.

Affle India:

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagement, acquisitions, and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising.