Tech Mahindra, Microsoft to provide telecom partners with cloud-powered 5G core network modernization

Tech Mahindra and Microsoft announced on January 12 a strategic collaboration to enable cloud-powered 5G core network modernization for telecom operators worldwide.

The 5G core network transformation will assist telecom operators in developing 5G core use cases and meeting the growing technological (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), and edge computing) requirements of their customers, according to a joint press statement. The collaboration will also allow them to modernize, optimize, and secure business operations, as well as develop green networks at lower costs and faster time to market.

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide telecom operators with talent expertise, comprehensive solutions, and managed services offerings such as "Network Cloudification as a Service" and AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) for their 5G Core networks, the statement added.

The modernization of network core systems and operations enabled by AIOps will allow operators to quickly and easily deploy and manage their 5G Core networks while leveraging the power of the cloud to deliver new and innovative services to their customers.

The statement added that AIOps will assist operators in combining big data and machine learning to automate network operations processes such as event correlation and anomaly detection, as well as predicting fault and performance issues, enabling self-serving network operations.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our collaboration with Microsoft will further strengthen our service portfolio by combining our deep expertise across the telecom industry with Microsoft Cloud. Further to this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will work together to help telecom operators simplify and transform their operations in order to build green and secure networks by leveraging the power of cloud technologies.”

Anant Maheshwari, President Microsoft India, said, “The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will help our customers build green and secured networks with seamless experiences across the Microsoft cloud and the operator’s network.”