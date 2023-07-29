TCS rejigs senior management positions, appoints new CMO

These changes follow the recent appointment of TCS' former global head for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), K Krithivasan as the company's CEO and MD.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software company, announced senior leadership changes effective from August 1, 2023. These changes follow the recent appointment of TCS' former global head for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), K Krithivasan as the company's CEO and MD.

According to a BSE filing, Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer will be stepping down from her senior management personnel (SMP) position on July 31. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has transitioned to become a Vice-President. As per sources in the know, Abhinav Kumar, a TCS veteran who has been with the company for over 21 years, will be taking over the role as the new chief marketing and communications officer for its global markets. Prior to this, he was in the same role but focussed only on the Europe market.

K Ananth Krishnan, the company's Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President is set to retire on July 31.

Harrick Vin, Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Siva Ganesan, Ashok Pai and Reguraman (Regu) Ayyaswamy will be appointed as SMPs effective from August 1. All of them have been with TCS for over 18-32 years.

Queries sent to TCS on the development didn't elicit a response at the time of publication of this article.

Vin is Chief Services Innovation Officer at TCS. He has been in academia and industry for over 30 years and has been with TCS for 18 years. He headed the TCS Digitate division.

Narayanan is a Senior Vice-President and has been with the company for over three decades. He has held various important roles, including the Global Head of the Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality businesses at TCS and Business Excellence & Transformation of large accounts. Previously, he has also been the head of TCS's UK and Ireland markets.

Rajanna too is an SVP with 29 years at TCS. He headed the TCS's communications, media and technology businesses. Ganesan, SVP and global head Ganesan of the Microsoft Business Unit comes with 32 years of experience with TCS alone. He brings in across-the-board experience in sales, solutioning, operations, program management, delivery and global account management.

Pai is an SVP and the global head of TCS’ Cognitive Business Operations (CBO), and played a pivotal role in helping enterprises transform

for the digital economy. Ayyaswamy, who comes with 38 years of experience in the IT industry with 29 years in TCS alone, is an SVP and the global head of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering Units.

These senior leadership appointments are happening as Krithivasan and the company is set to navigate a challenging macro environment and increasing uncertainty around deal conversion timelines. During a recent interview with Moneycontrol, Krithivasan said that double-digit growth in FY24 could be challenging.

Meanwhile, TCS was also in the eye of the storm after some of its senior employees were found to be accepting bribes against giving business and preferential treatment to certain staffing firms involved in recruiting subcontracting staff.

TCS ended up firing six employees and banning six staffing firms. Three more employees are under investigation for this, while TCS is also looking at its entire supply management and rejigging some of its senior staff in the Resource Management Group (RMG) division.

TCS, on July 12, reported a 16.8 percent increase in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 7 percent YoY.