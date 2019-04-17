App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taxes on telecom similar to non-essential items like liquor, cigarette: Vodafone Idea CEO

Sharma also said competition in the market is expected to rationalise as the sector has reached the optimum level of competition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The telecom sector is being taxed like non-essential items such as liquor and cigarette, instead of being treated as a critical infrastructure, according to Vodafone Idea. "We have got customs duty at 23 per cent, GST at 18 per cent. This is pretty similar to the way you treat non-essential items like for liquor or cigarette or something.

"We paid lot of money for the spectrum, that is the reason for so much of debt that we are carrying. On top of that, you pay SUC (spectrum usage charge), USOF charges and other charges. It is overly taxed environment," Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma told PTI.

Vodafone Idea has debt of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Spectrum related payments account for 80 percent of the current net debt of the company.

"There is enough lever with the government. If government believes in Digital India, they will have to believe in this (telecom sector) being a critical infrastructure and play on bringing health of the sector back," Sharma said.

related news

He also said competition in the market is expected to rationalise as the sector has reached the optimum level of competition.

"When we talk about Digital India, it will depend on having great infrastructure, that is telecom infra. NDCP published last year very clearly calls this out...industry should no longer be treated as revenue generating machine for the government but as critical infrastructure which is not the case today," Sharma said.

The National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) promises number of measures to rationalise levies in the sector but it is yet to show results.

Sharma also said low tariff has been hurting the national exchequer as well.

"If the prices don't go up, it is affecting government's Digital India (initiative) because industry health is in a bad shape. Government earns a heavy amount of revenue share from the industry which is nosediving. Exchequer is getting hurt," Sharma said.

Asked about the company's interest in buying additional spectrum for 5G services, Sharma said it has the highest spectrum holding in the country and does not need any further spectrum as per current business strategy.

"5G - the future technology - whatever benefits 5G can bring in current ecosystem are already being put forward by the company. In technology, later you buy the better you buy," he said.

Sharma said the company is building 5G ready telecom network.

"We have 5G like quality. However 5G ecosystem will take long time to evolve," Sharma added.

According to ratings agency Crisil, the fortunes of the telecom sector may show some signs of revival this fiscal year, with revenue seen increasing by 7 per cent on better pricing power and operating margin expanding by 350 basis points to 31 per cent.

According to telecom regulator Trai's latest data, gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers have been on the decline, barring few exceptions, after it peaked to Rs 73,344.66 crore and Rs 53,383.55 crore in the April-June 2016 quarter with average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 140.88.

GR and AGR (turnover from sale of telecom services) of the telecom service sector declined by 3.43 per cent to Rs 58,991 crore and 6.44 per cent to Rs 36,054 crore, respectively, in the three-month period ended December 2018. The government levies SUC, licence fee and other charges on AGR.

Crisil estimates that the industry has lost around 20 per cent of potential revenue which is equivalent to around Rs 40,000 crore.

Fitch Solutions Macro Research said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress have not pledged any significant policy reform for debt-ridden telecom sector. However, their popular poll promises may help the sector by pushing up consumer spending on communications services, it said.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Business #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Chennai to bat fir ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

E-Buzz: Rendezvous With Brett Lee

World Heritage Day 2019: Why and How April 18 is Celebrated as World H ...

With Immigration Issue on Boil, Assam's 7 Lakh First-Time Voters Take ...

Anne Hathaway Says that Giving Up Drinking is Not a Moralistic Stance

Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Armed Forces of Using Chemicals to Disfigure Bo ...

Meet Pragya Thakur: Sanyasin at 14, Terror Suspect, Cancer Fighter & N ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant, Rayudu & Saini to be World Cup Standbys

IPL 2019 | Virat Kohli Sports a New Avatar

Phase 2 Polls in Uttar Pradesh to Decide Fate of Two Veteran Actors

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur against ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

China claims Masood Azhar issue at UNSC headed for settlement

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 13: Under Deoras, Sangh wi ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Kerala's 'ambulance baby' spectacle shows private players, aided by go ...

Jet Airways to ground all operations temporarily from tonight as lende ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue SUV India launch LIVE: Compact SUV to debut Hyundai's Bl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.