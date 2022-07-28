English
    Tata Neu’s CTO Sauvik Banerjjee quits, to take on global role

    Prior to joining Neu in 2019, Banerjjee worked as the CTO of Tata Cliq. He joined the group in 2016 and extensively worked with TCS.

    Sanghamitra Kar
    July 28, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST
    As of April, the month-old ‘super app’, was downloaded 6.3 million times on Google Play and has 298,000 installs on the Apple App Store since its launch, according to data from Sensor Tower. (Image Source: Tata Neu)

    Tata Neu’s chief technology officer Sauvik Banerjjee quit and exited the company a few weeks back. Banerjjee has confirmed the development to Moneycontrol. 

    Responding to Moneycontrol queries, Banerjjee said that he is currently outside the country and will be returning next month.

    "I am a UK national and was planning to move back to a global role. I had decided a few months back and post-launch decided to move on," he said.

    The company is looking to replace his role with external candidates, said people aware of the matter.

    Prior to joining Neu in 2019, Banerjjee worked as the CTO of Tata Cliq. He joined the group in 2016 and extensively worked with TCS. He also worked with Infosys, and Accenture SAP in his previous stints.

    Super app Tata Neu was launched earlier this year in April and has so far failed to garner a significant growth. Moneycontrol earlier reported that Tata Neu is considering a slew of moves, from leveraging its supply chain capabilities for express deliveries, to consolidating data across brands to personalise the app, and adding Metaverse for commerce.

    As of April, the month-old ‘super app’, was downloaded 6.3 million times on Google Play and has 298,000 installs on the Apple App Store since its launch, according to data from Sensor Tower.
    Tags: #superapp #Tata Group #Tata Neu #TCS
