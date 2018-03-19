Strong support for Nifty at 10,160; top 5 stocks which can give up to 7% return

AUM Capital

Benchmarks ended low due to the political upheaval after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formally decided to quit the NDA government. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 33,176, down 510 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,195, down 165 points. Among sectors, metal companies were under pressure due to fears that the tariffs could disrupt growth.

Globally, Asian stocks dropped due to the imposition of US tariffs which preyed on investors’ minds. Also, India’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 12 billion amid concerns that a global trade war could hit exports due to US President Donald Trump’s decision to hike import taxes on steel and aluminium.

Technical Outlook

Nifty

Nifty opened with gap-down and continued its falling streak for three consecutive days. On hourly scale, it has given a breakdown from ‘Flag' pattern and resumed its downfall after facing resistance around multiple technical parameters.

The index has taken support around its major moving average of 200 SMA i.e. 10,160 levels which might work as strong support zone in near term. Sustenance trade below 10140 marks may drag Index further lower till 9,900-10,000 zones.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank has given a fresh breakdown from a 'Bearish Flag' pattern on daily scale indicating resumption of downtrend. It faced strong hurdle around its two major moving averages of 20 EMA & 200 SMA i.e. 24,930 and 24,820 levels respectively. Support is seen around 24,400 levels. Decisive trade below this level may drag Index further lower till 24,000 zones.

Furthermore, RSI (14) is trading around 40 levels. We are expecting Nifty Bank to consolidate within a range of 24,000-25,100 levels.

Below are the top 5 stocks which can give up to 7% return:

NBCC (India) | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 207, stop loss: Rs 195 | Return: 3%

National Aluminium Company | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 72, stop loss: Rs 63 | Return: 7%

Action Construction Equipment | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 193, stop loss: Rs 175 | Return: 6%

Biocon | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 570, stop loss: Rs 600 | Return: 2%

Infibeam Incorporation | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 144, stop loss: Rs 154 | Return: 3%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.