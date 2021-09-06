Storyboard | Unacademy promotes CMO Karan Shroff, makes the marketing head a 'Partner'

Edtech major Unacademy has promoted its chief marketing officer Karan Shroff to 'Partner'. A concept introduced not too long ago, founder Gaurav Munjal describes a Partner as "a leader who emulates all the characteristics of a co-founder, and in that essence, a partner is a co-founder today."

It's a title reserved for leaders in the company who stand out to a level that they are no different from a co-founder in terms of their "passion and dedication towards Unacademy," the founder explained.



Happy to announce that @TheKaranShroff is Unacademy’s 1st Partner :) pic.twitter.com/l0ZjlJWzoG

— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2021

Munjal himself announced the development, which was going to be officially announced tomorrow, through a tweet. He wrote, “Happy to announce Karan Shroff as our first partner. In his role as CMO so far he helped us build Unacademy into an iconic brand.”

Shroff joined Unacademy in 2019, after a five-year-long stint at Xiaomi, where he was head of brand marketing. He has cracked major marketing-led initiatives for Unacademy including the Indian Premier League sponsorship deal and bringing on board Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador. The cricketer is also an investor.

The edtech brand that began as a YouTube channel has ambitions to become a household name.