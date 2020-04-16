App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro share price falls 6% post Q4 results; brokerages cut target price

Key brokerages cut Wipro's target price after the IT firm reported muted results on April 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro's share price declined 6 percent in the early trade on April 16 after company reported muted numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

On April 15, the company has reported a 5.3 percent sequential fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

However, the company's IT services revenue was up 1.3 percent at Rs 15,296 crore against Rs 15,100.6 crore, QoQ.

Close

The company has not provided revenue guidance for the April-June quarter on account of uncertainty over COVID-19.

related news

Morgan Stanley

Research house has kept underweight call with price target at Rs 180 per share.

Covid-19 poses the significant risks to FY21, while investors will be monitoring the leadership transition in the near term.

It has cut FY21/22 EPS estimates by 4.9%/3.6%

The company plans to control the costs aggressively in FY21.

CLSA

The broking house has retained sell rating, while cut target to Rs 180 from Rs 235 per share.

Q4 revenue & margin have declined, while company withdrawn the guidance.

The growth has been dragged by manufacturing & BFS. The margin has declined 77 bps QoQ, partly led by disruptions due to Covid-19.

The company’s revenue is expected to be weak in Q1FY21 due to low demand. It has cut revenue estimates by 8-9% & margin by 50-100 bps for FY21-22.

ALSO READ: Wipro to get its new CEO by June; pegs coronavirus impact at $14-16 million in Q4

Jefferies

Research house maintained hold call and cut target to Rs 185 from Rs 190 per share.

The guidance has suspended, while significant demand pressure expected. The earnings are below estimate due to weaker margin.

The growth underperformance is likely to continue in the down cycle, while it has maintained hold noting undemanding valuation & significant cash on book.

At 09:20 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 183.40, down Rs 3.15, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #quarterly results #Wipro #Wipro results

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.