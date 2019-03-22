Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy Indiabulls Housing with a target of Rs 765.
The Nifty50 continued to consolidate on Wednesday and closed lower for first time in last eight consecutive session. PSU oil & gas and select banking & financials dragged the index lower.
The index continued to struggle around 11,550 levels and formed bearish candle on daily charts.
This rangebound move is expected to continue in coming sessions, experts said, adding the decisive close above 11,500 levels could take the Nifty beyond 11,600 levels.
The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,553.35 remained rangebound throughout the session. The index touched an intraday high of 11,556.10 and low of 11,503.10, before closing down 11.40 points at 11,521.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Indiabulls Housing with stop loss at Rs 426 and target of Rs 750
Buy Reliance Industries with stop loss at Rs 1360 and target of Rs 1410
Buy Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 202 and target of Rs 2017
Sell PVR with stop loss at Rs 1650 and target of Rs 1575
Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1975 and target of Rs 2010
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Indiabulls Housing with stop loss at Rs 715 and target of Rs 765
Buy DLF with stop loss at Rs 195 and target of Rs 208
Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 299 and target of Rs 318
Sell HUL with stop loss at Rs 1701.5 and target of Rs 1660
Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:
Buy Can Fin Homes with stop loss at Rs 320 and target of Rs 340
Buy Indiabulls Housing with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 800
Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 725 and target of Rs 750Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.