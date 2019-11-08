Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com advises selling Power Grid with stop loss at Rs 196.5 and target of Rs 188.
Indian market rose for the second consecutive day in row to hit a fresh record high on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex rose to a record high of 40,688.27 while Nifty50 closed above 12,000 for the first time since June.
The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 183 points to a fresh record closing high of 40,653 while the Nifty50 rallied 46 points to close at 12,012.
In terms of sectors, the action was seen in energy, metal, realty, and consumer durable sector while profit-taking was visible in the public sector, oil & gas, capital goods, and auto index
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Reliance Industries with stop loss at Rs 1,440 and target of Rs 1,500
Buy ICICI Lombard with stop loss at Rs 1,300 and target of Rs 1,345
Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1,580 and target of Rs 1,640
Buy Venkys with stop loss at Rs 1,860 and target of Rs 1,910
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with stop loss at Rs 1,600 and target of Rs 1,650
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com
Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1,819 and target of Rs 1,875
Sell Power Grid with stop loss at Rs 196.5 and target of Rs 188
Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 694 and target of Rs 745
Buy Torrent Power with stop loss at Rs 288 and target of Rs 308
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with stop loss at Rs 1,438 and target of Rs 1,510
Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 735
Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1,811 and target of Rs 1,850
Buy ITC with stop loss at Rs 263 and target of Rs 270
