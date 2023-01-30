English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sun Pharma profit may decline 10% in Q3 on poor operating performance

    Company likely to report a muted operating performance in Q3FY23, with an EBITDA margin growth estimated flat at 26.2 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Analysts attribute the steady sale of its specialty products in the US to aid EBITDA margin growth.

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 30, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

    A Moneycontrol poll of brokerage houses has pegged the third quarter FY23 consolidated revenue of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the country's largest pharmaceutical company by volume, at Rs 11,028 crore, making a 12 percent on-year growth. The company will report its December quarter earnings on January 31.

    The decline in bottomline estimated at 10 percent sequentially could be caused by a tepid operating performance for the reporting quarter, with the fall in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) estimated at 5 percent on-quarter to Rs 2,891 crore due to higher R&D (research and development) spend.

    The company’s India business is expected to witness a steady growth in the range of 10-11 percent on-year, aided by continued demand across its chronic portfolio. The US business, however, will grow in lower single digits, according to analysts as BNP Paribas.

    What brokerages say