Subscribe to Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: Geojit

    Geojit has come out with its report on Vishnu Prakash R Punglia. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on August 23 2023.

    August 24, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    Geojit IPO report on Vishnu Prakash R Punglia

    Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. (VPRPL), founded in 1986, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enterprise. With extensive experience in designing and constructing various infrastructure projects, the company serves Central and State Governments, autonomous bodies, and private entities across nine States and one Union Territory in India. The company's operational focus revolves around four key domains: Water Supply Projects (WSP), Railway Projects, Road Projects, and Irrigation Network Projects. • VPRPL’s topline grew consistently for the past 3 years and clocked a CAGR of ~55%, led by a robust order book and superior execution of water supply projects (~86% of FY23 revenue). • EBITDA grew ~86% CAGR over FY21-23, while EBITDA margins improved from 9.3% in FY21 to 13.4% in FY23, led by benign raw material prices and better absorption of overheads.

    Valuation and Outlook

    At the upper price band of ₹99, VPRPL is available at a P/E of 13.6x (FY23), which appears to be fairly priced compared to its peers. The consistent topline growth and operational efficiencies, experience of over three decades in the industry, strong support from government orders, healthy order pipeline, and new initiatives from Govt. of India to boost the sector will position the company well for growth. We assign a "Subscribe" rating for the issue on a short- to mediumterm basis.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 24, 2023 11:02 am

