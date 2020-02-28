App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to SBI Cards: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on SBI Cards. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on February 27, 2020

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's IPO report on SBI Cards


SBI Cards (SBIC), a subsidiary of State Bank of India, is the second largest credit card issuer with 93.2 lakh outstanding credit cards and ~ Rs 98486 crore in terms of total credit card spends as on December 2019, entailing into a market share of 18.1% and 17.9% respectively. Diversified customer acquisition network and large product suite (largest number of co-branding partnership) enables better customer engagement across multiple channels. SBIC has maintained a strong earnings trajectory with revenue growth at 44.6% CAGR to ~Rs 6999 crore in 2017 and net profit trajectory at 52.1% CAGR to ~Rs 862.7 crore in 2019 with sustainable RoA >4% and RoE~28%.


Valuation and Outlook


SBIC offers investment opportunity in unique business model with strong profitability. Sustainability of higher business growth and strong return ratios (sustained RoA >4% & RoE~28%) justifies premium valuation for the business. Therefore, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE recommendation on the stock. At higher end of the price band of Rs 755, the stock is available at a P/E of ~46x (annualised on post issue basis) and P/BV of ~13.5x (post issue).


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #SBI Cards #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.