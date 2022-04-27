English
    Subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Rainbow Children's Medicare


    South India focused pediatric multi-specialty hospital chain operator, Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd. (RCML)is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,581cr, which opens on 27th Apr. and closes on 29th Apr. 2022. The price band is Rs. 516 - 542 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. It will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 40cr will be utilized for the early redemption of non-convertible debentures, while another Rs. 170 will be used to fund the capex requirement mainly towards setting up new hospitals and purchase of medical equipment. On 22nd Oct. 2021, the company executed a right issue by allocating 0.193cr shares at Rs. 140 per share.



    Valuation and Outlook


    At the higher price band, the company is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 43.2x (to its TTM EPS of Rs. 12.5), which is slightly premium to the peer average of 38.1x. Thus, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Campus Activewear (India) #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:51 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.