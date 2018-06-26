Stocks in the news: Piramal Enterprises, Fortis, Bajaj Auto, Jet Airways, NHPC, Grasim, United Spirits

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Piramal Enterprises to sell arm Piramal Imaging to Alliance Medical Acquisitionco

Fortis Healthcare board meeting to consider Q4 results adjourned on June 25; to be re-convened on June 26, 2018

Bank of Baroda plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore

Karur Vysya Bank to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via securities

HDFC, Kotak deny eyeing stake in PNB Housing Finance

Gujarat NRE Coke to seek stakeholders nod on revival plan

PNB fraud: ED moves court seeking extradition of Nirav Modi

Zuari Agro board gives nod to raise funds up to Rs 500 crore

United Spirits acquires 26% stake in HipBar

Bajaj Auto: Company to set up assembly unit in Indonesia this year

Jet Airways: Company says to buy additional 75 Boeing 737 Max jets

Hero MotoCorp: Company expects double-digit growth for global biz in FY'19

NHPC: Company has signed power purchase agreement with UP Power Corporation, Lucknow

Blue Star: The company allotted 15,800 shares under ESOP scheme.