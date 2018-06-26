Stocks in the news: Piramal Enterprises, Fortis, Bajaj Auto, Jet Airways, NHPC, Grasim, United Spirits

Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Jet Airways, NHPC, Grasim,
Piramal Enterprises to sell arm Piramal Imaging to Alliance Medical Acquisitionco
Fortis Healthcare board meeting to consider Q4 results adjourned on June 25; to be re-convened on June 26, 2018
Bank of Baroda plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore
Karur Vysya Bank to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via securities
HDFC, Kotak deny eyeing stake in PNB Housing Finance
Gujarat NRE Coke to seek stakeholders nod on revival plan
PNB fraud: ED moves court seeking extradition of Nirav Modi
Zuari Agro board gives nod to raise funds up to Rs 500 crore
United Spirits acquires 26% stake in HipBar
Bajaj Auto: Company to set up assembly unit in Indonesia this year
Jet Airways: Company says to buy additional 75 Boeing 737 Max jets
Hero MotoCorp: Company expects double-digit growth for global biz in FY'19
NHPC: Company has signed power purchase agreement with UP Power Corporation, Lucknow
Blue Star: The company allotted 15,800 shares under ESOP scheme.Grasim: Jaya Shree Textiles Declares Lock-out At Rishra Plant Effective June 25