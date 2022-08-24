English
    SecMark Consultancy shares hit 52-week high on board nod to bonus issue

    The company board has considered and approved issue of bonus share in the ratio 3 fully paid-up equity shares for every 2.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    SecMark Consultancy share price touched 52-week high of Rs 250.45, gaining 10 percent in the early trade of August 24 after the company's board approved the issue of bonus shares.

    The board of directors on August 23 considered and approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of three fully paid-up equity shares for every two existing full paid-up equity share held by the shareholders, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, as per the SecMark Consultancy's press release.

    The board also approved migration of Listing/ Trading of Company’s present listing from SME Platform of BSE Limited to the main board of BSE Limited as well Listing/ Trading on main board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in terms of Chapter IX of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange Limited, or such other authorities.

    The board also consider to amend the Memorandum of Association of the company due to changes in authorized share capital of the company, subject to approval of the members of the company. It approved convening of 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the equity shareholders of the company on September 28.

    At 9:30am, SecMark Consultancy Limited was quoting at Rs 245, up Rs 17.30, or 7.60 percent, on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:43 am
