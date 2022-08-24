Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; NDTV, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet in focus

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 232.61 points or 0.39% at 58798.69, and the Nifty was down 186.70 points or 1.06% at 17390.80.
Leading economists see economy clipping 13-15.7% in Q1
Benchmark indices to open flat: Mohit Nigam
Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole
Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
Gold holds steady as investors focus on Jackson Hole symposium
Dreamfolks Services mops up Rs 253 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Oil jumps nearly 4% on possible OPEC+ supply tightening
India a contra bet for world, lists 6 sectors to invest now: Nilesh Shah
Future Enterprises gets Rs 4 crore default notice
SpiceJet board meeting on August 31 to consider Q4 earnings
Adani media arm to purchase 29.18% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
Asian Markets are trading mostly lower with Hang Seng down 0.5%
Wall Street ends down as investors eye slowing economy
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,719.63
|-311.67
|-0.53%
|Nifty 50
|17,442.40
|-135.10
|-0.77%
|Nifty Bank
|38,697.65
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|M&M
|1,273.10
|46.40
|+3.78%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Infosys
|1,542.40
|-33.25
|-2.11%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2853.85
|65.25
|+2.34%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Infra
|5056.50
|46.85
|+0.94%
Leading economists see economy clipping 13-15.7% in Q1
Leading economists have pencilled in a high 13-15.7 percent uptick in the economy in the first quarter of 2022-23 with an upward bias. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, on Tuesday said he expects the GDP to clip past 15.7 percent in the first quarter with more chances of the final numbers printing in higher, while Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the rating agency Icra, said the economy will grow much lower at 13 percent in the June quarter.
The national statistical office will announce the first quarter GDP numbers later next week. While GDP contracted by 23.9 percent in June 2020 due to the first wave of the pandemic, the same had given a higher boost in June 2021 clipping at 20.1 percent, despite the period being more devastating in terms of loss of lives from the second wave of Covid-19.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
According to trends on SGX Nifty, benchmark indices are anticipated to open flattish today. After a sharp selloff the day before due to worries about aggressive rate hike signals from the US Federal Reserve and the release of manufacturing and services data, the major US indices ended Tuesday marginally lower.
In spite of weakness in international equivalents due to rising oil prices and the euro hitting a 20-year low versus the US dollar, the Indian market successfully recovered yesterday after two days of losses. While a stronger home economy is offering some consolation, market participants can see the fear of uncertainty in their high volatility movements, which are being driven by weak signals from international rivals. Markets around the world were under stress due to rising energy prices in Europe and concerns about rate hikes.
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17475 and 17750 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 38400 and 39300 respectively.
In Tuesday's trading session, Kalyan Jewellers India witnessed a long-term downsloping trendline resistance with heavy volume and managed to close above 6 months swing high. There is a breakout of…
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 563 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 215.20 crore on August 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole
The U.S. dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve and pondered whether weak U.S. data may slow the pace of rate hikes.
Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys released overnight and a plunge in new home sales last month knocked the greenback from a 20-year high on the euro, though not particularly hard as growth concerns are deeper in Europe.
The euro briefly bought $1 in New York trade, but by the Asia morning it was under pressure at $0.9958 - barely above Tuesday's low of $0.99005. The yen also gave back some overnight gains to hover around 136.85 per dollar.
Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
The company has announced to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between 6 th August, 2022 to 16th August, 2022.
The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced.
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit
Gold Updates:
Gold held steady on Wednesday, with gains checked by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, as market participants looked forward to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,746.60 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT, after rising 0.7% in the previous session.
According to SpiceJet's CEO, Ajay Singh, the airline is seeking funding from outside sources, including other airlines, and also intends to expand its fleet by seven more Boeing aircraft.
Dreamfolks Services mops up Rs 253 crore from anchor investors:
Dreamfolks Services on August 23 raised Rs 252.94 crore from 18 anchor investors, ahead of opening its initial public offering. The issue will open for subscription on August 24.
The company has finalised the allocation of 77,59,066 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 326 per share, the upper end of the price band, as per its BSE filing.
Marquee investors like Smallcap World Fund Inc, Saint Capital Fund, Matthews Asia Funds, Societe Generale, and Seganiti India Mauritius made investments in Dreamfolks via anchor book.
