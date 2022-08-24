Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; NDTV, Maruti Suzuki, SpiceJet in focus

August 24, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Leading economists see economy clipping 13-15.7% in Q1

Leading economists have pencilled in a high 13-15.7 percent uptick in the economy in the first quarter of 2022-23 with an upward bias. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, on Tuesday said he expects the GDP to clip past 15.7 percent in the first quarter with more chances of the final numbers printing in higher, while Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the rating agency Icra, said the economy will grow much lower at 13 percent in the June quarter.

The national statistical office will announce the first quarter GDP numbers later next week. While GDP contracted by 23.9 percent in June 2020 due to the first wave of the pandemic, the same had given a higher boost in June 2021 clipping at 20.1 percent, despite the period being more devastating in terms of loss of lives from the second wave of Covid-19.