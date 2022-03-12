Ruchi Soya to float Rs 4,300-crore follow-on issue on March 24

live bse live

Yoga guru Ramdev-backed Ruchi Soya Ltd said that its Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public issue will open on March 24 and close on March 28.

Ruchi Soya got the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in August 2021. Patanjali acquired the company for its Nutrela brand of products in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore through an insolvency and bankruptcy code process.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for furthering the company’s business by repayment of certain outstanding loans and meeting its incremental working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Ruchi Soya is the pioneer of soya foods in India under the brand name Nutrela, which Ruchi Soya launched in 1980s.

Patanjali group's acquisition enabled Ruchi Soya to benefit from the ayurveda firm's pan-India distribution network, significant technical know-how in the FMCG and FMHG sectors in India and group synergies among the wider Group.

A video clip of Ramdev Baba got viral urging its thousands of followers to invest in Ruchi Soya stock during a yoga session aired on Astha TV. Sebi asked Ruchi Soya to explain why the yoga guru violated norms.

Ruchi Soya shares were relisted on January 27, 2020 at Rs 16.10 a share and soared around its 52 week high of Rs 1,378 on June 9, 2021. It is now trading at Rs 803.70 on the BSE, up 0.16 percent from its previous close.