    Reduce RBL Bank; target of Rs 135: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on RBL Bank

    RBL Bank (RBK) reported its highest-ever quarterly PAT led by healthy loan growth (+17% YoY) and stronger margins (5%), partly offset by elevated opex. Loan growth witnessed strong traction in retail credit (~54% of loans), led by credit cards/MFI and new segments (such as home loans, and tractors). Management continues to focus on the mobilisation of granular deposits reflecting in sequential improvement in CASA (+6% QoQ), but we watch out for sustained execution, given the tight liquidity environment and aggressive pricing. Management has guided for an aspirational business growth (+20% CAGR over FY23-26E), which we argue is a tall ask.


    Outlook

    Given RBK is in an investment phase, opex (branches, people, new businesses) and lagged deposit repricing are likely to keep return ratios muted; maintain REDUCE with revised TP of INR135 (0.6x Mar-25 ABVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 3, 2023 08:59 am