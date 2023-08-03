Reduce Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 425: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Greenlam Industries

In Q1FY24, it reported strong 10/28/33% YoY growth in consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT respectively. Higher value-added sales led to improvement in laminate NSR by 8% QoQ; gross margin expanded by 730/350bps YoY/QoQ (consol level) to 52.3% (multi-quarter high). Employee/ other expenses rose by 32/23% YoY due to the ramp of Prantij and entry in the ply segment. Thus, laminates unitary EBITDA rose 24/2% YoY/QoQ to INR 168 per sheet. Consolidated EBITDA margin improved by 180bps YoY to 12.5% (down 140 bps QoQ).

Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating on Greenlam Industries, with a revised target price of INR 425/share (16/33x its Mar’25E consolidated EBITDA/APAT) owing to expensive valuation and overhang to ramp-up plants in new segments.

