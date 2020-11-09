172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-godrej-consumers-target-of-rs-663-hdfc-securities-6087831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Godrej Consumers; target of Rs 663: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Godrej Consumers with a target price of Rs 663 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Godrej Consumers


GCPL’s 2QFY21 was healthy with revenue/EBITDA growth of 11/19% YoY (HSIE 11/12%). Domestic revenue/EBITDA grew by 11/17% YoY, while International revenue/EBITDA grew by 11/24% YoY. Domestic volume growth was at 5%, with market share gain. Secondary growth was ahead of primary growth for HI and Soaps, reflecting healthy demand at the consumer level. Hair colours witnessed sequential recovery, but overall demand remained muted during the quarter. Indonesia and LATAM led the International margin expansion. We expect healthy performance in 2HFY21, driven by demand and margin recovery in international business. We increase our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22/FY23 by 5/3/2%.


Outlook


We roll forward our target price to Sep-22E EPS and value GCPL at 35x P/E to derive a target price of Rs 663. Maintain REDUCE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Godrej Consumers #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce

