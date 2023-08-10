Reduce Emami; target of Rs 400 : HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami
Consolidated revenue grew by 7% (in-line) with domestic/international revenues growing by 7/8% YoY. Organic revenue/volume growth was c.4% and flat YoY. Emami’s revenue performance was impacted by unseasonal rain as a 16% growth in the non-summer portfolio was offset by a 5% decline in the summer portfolio. Navratna fell 8% while pain management, healthcare and BoroPlus grew in double digits. GM expanded by 240bps YoY to 65.4% on soft input costs. However, higher A&P spends and employee costs limited EBITDAM expansion to 60bps, which came in at 23%. EBITDA grew by 10% YoY (HSIE 7%). Emami plans to reinvest a large part of GM expansion in brand building, while still expecting EBITDAM to expand by 200-250bps YoY in FY24. The company remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery, given (1) softening inflation, which could aid rural demand; (2) brand investments; and (3) near-normal monsoon.
Outlook
We remain cautious about core business growth, given the limited scope to add new consumers in niche categories. We value the stock at 20x P/E on Jun-25E EPS to derive a TP of INR 400. Maintain REDUCE.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!