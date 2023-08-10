English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Emami; target of Rs 400 : HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
    Reduce

    Reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Emami

    Consolidated revenue grew by 7% (in-line) with domestic/international revenues growing by 7/8% YoY. Organic revenue/volume growth was c.4% and flat YoY. Emami’s revenue performance was impacted by unseasonal rain as a 16% growth in the non-summer portfolio was offset by a 5% decline in the summer portfolio. Navratna fell 8% while pain management, healthcare and BoroPlus grew in double digits. GM expanded by 240bps YoY to 65.4% on soft input costs. However, higher A&P spends and employee costs limited EBITDAM expansion to 60bps, which came in at 23%. EBITDA grew by 10% YoY (HSIE 7%). Emami plans to reinvest a large part of GM expansion in brand building, while still expecting EBITDAM to expand by 200-250bps YoY in FY24. The company remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery, given (1) softening inflation, which could aid rural demand; (2) brand investments; and (3) near-normal monsoon.

    Outlook

    We remain cautious about core business growth, given the limited scope to add new consumers in niche categories. We value the stock at 20x P/E on Jun-25E EPS to derive a TP of INR 400. Maintain REDUCE.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Emami - 08 -08 - 2023 - hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emami #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!