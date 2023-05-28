English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Emami; target of Rs 385: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 28, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Emami

    Emami’s 4QFY23 revenue grew by 9% YoY (on Dermicool and Helios consolidation). Domestic/international revenues grew by 5/19% YoY, with organic domestic revenue declining by c.8%. While male grooming/ Kesh King grew 29/1%, there was sustained pressure on all other brands as Boroplus/Navratana/Healthcare/Pain Management declined by 25/3/13/9%. GM improved on softening input costs (+60bps YoY) while EBITDAM expanded by 260bps to 23.9%, aided by lower A&P spends (-395bps YoY). Emami remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery, given (1) softening inflation to aid rural demand; (2) increased brand investments; and (3) a favourable base. However, the summer season remains the key monitorable.

    Outlook

    We remain cautious about core business growth, given the limited scope to add new consumers in niche categories. We maintain our estimates and value the stock at 20x P/E on Mar-25E EPS to derive a TP of INR 385. Maintain REDUCE.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Emami - 26 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emami #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: May 28, 2023 08:06 pm