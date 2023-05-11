Reduce Computer Age Management Services; target of Rs 2000: HDFC Securities

reduce

HDFC Securities' research report on Computer Age Management Services

CAMS clocked in-line core revenues at INR2.5bn (+2.4% QoQ); however, the disappointment stemmed from a sharp rise in other opex (+16% QoQ) due to higher marketing spends and regulatory audits, driving sequentially flat core income/PAT to INR0.91bn/0.74bn. Continued market leadership in the duopoly RTA market, sizeable entry barriers, and high switching costs position CAMS favourably; however, we are wary of SEBI’s ongoing discussion on further TER cuts that could potentially derail RTAs’ medium-term earnings. We trim our FY24E/25E estimates by 3.2/3.4% to factor in higher opex and delayed accruals in non-MF business.

Outlook

Given the sustained pricing pressure and a modest 9.7/16.3% revenue/OP CAGRs over FY23-25E, we maintain REDUCE with a lower TP of INR2,000 (25.5x Mar-25E EV/NOPLAT + Mar-24E cash and investments; roll-forward multiple adjustment from Sep-24E to Mar-25E).

