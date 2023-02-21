English
    Reduce Bata India; target of Rs 1450: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

    February 21, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Bata India

    Bata’s Q3 performance vis-a-vis pre-pandemic sales (INR9bn; 3-year CAGR: 2.8%) remains weak; up 7% YoY. On a relative basis, the disappointment is even starker (Note: Metro brands/Campus Activewear grew at ~19% CAGR each over three years). The bigger disappointment was on profitability. EBITDAM missed estimates by 170 bps and is ~880bps lower than pre-pandemic levels, given the (1) increasing skew of lower margin wholesale, online and franchisee channels and (2) higher brand and tech stack building spends. We’ve highlighted in our IC note too that treading the growth-margin equation across Bata’s volume drivers is likely to be tough to execute. Note: for the cost elevation seen in 9MFY23, Bata has a mere ~2% volume CAGR (3-year) to show.


    Outlook

    We cut our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 6% each and maintain our REDUCE rating with an unchanged DCF-based TP of INR1,450/sh, implying 36x Dec-24 P/E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bata India - 16 -02 - 2023 - hdfc

    #Bata India #HDFC Securities
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 01:56 pm