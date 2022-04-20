English
    PSP Projects gains after racking up orders worth Rs 940 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    PSP Projects share price added four percent intraday on April 20 after the construction company received orders.

    "PSP Projects received orders worth Rs 938.76 crore (excluding goods and services tax) which includes fresh orders of Rs 511.39 crore (including order worth Rs 503.56 crore for construction of sports complex at Ahmedabad) and Rs 327.39 crore in FY22 and FY23 respectively and additional scope in existing contracts worth Rs 99.98 crore in FY22,” the company said in its release.

    With the receipt of the orders, the total work orders at the end of financial year 2021-22 amount to Rs 1,802.23 crore.

    The major orders are from government, residential and institutional categories, the company added.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 639 and a 52-week low of Rs 394 on 1 February 2022 and 18 May 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 15.41 percent below its 52-week high and 37.2 percent above its 52-week low.

    At 12:08 hrs PSP Projects was quoting at Rs 540.55, up Rs 14.35 or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #PSP Projects
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:32 pm
