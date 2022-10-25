Nykaa falls below issue price as end of lock-in looms

Representative image

Share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, fell as much 2 per cent on Tuesday to drop below its initial public offering price of Rs 1,125 as the end of IPO anchor lock-in looms.

At 1 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,12o on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.03 percent. In the last five trading sessions, the stock has shed 2 percent. In the last one month, it is down 11 percent.

IPO anchor investors’ lock-in expires on November 10. JM Financial is of the view that around 67 percent or 31.9 crore shares are likely to open for trade on the expiry day. Steadview Capital Mauritius Ltd, TPG Growth IV SF Pte. Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, along with HNIs like Harindarpal Singh Banga, Narotam Sekhsaria and Sunil Kant Munjal will be eligible to sell their holdings.

If Nykaa follow's Zomato's script, then the shares might drop further. Shares of food delivery platform Zomato on July 25 tanked over 13 percent to record lows after 78 percent of its shares came out of the mandatory one-year lock-in after IPO.

On 10 November 2021, Nykaa had made a bumper debut on the bourses with a massive 79 percent premium.

Meanwhile, JM Financial remains bullish on the company. "The current market price of Nykaa still implies strong valuations compared to most traditional companies but that does not factor in the growth seeds that the firm is planting by investing in fashion and e-B2B segments," the brokerage said.

It has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,780.

ICICI Securities has a hold rating with a target price of Rs 1,250. "Investments in the differentiated value proposition of content, curation, and convenience are yielding results. We model revenue and core profit CAGRs (compound annual growth rates) of 42 percent and 90 percent respectively over FY22-FY24," it said.

