    Neutral PVR; target of Rs 1650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on PVR


    Hit by the Omicron COVID wave, the recovery process in PVR paused in 4QFY22, with flat admits QoQ and a 10% revenue miss (down 14% QoQ). Subsequently it again posted an operating loss and a net loss. ATP/SPH sustained at healthy levels of INR242/122, ~20 above pre-COVID levels. - A recovery in occupancy, a healthy ATP on an exit basis, and a strong movie pipeline are key positives. A return to the exclusives screening window of eight weeks for Hindi movies by Jul’22 would allay the risk posed by OTT platforms. We largely maintain our estimates and Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We expect the business to normalize in FY23, with a 57% growth in EBITDA over FY20 levels. The rich valuation it commanded historically may contract, given the slower than earlier growth and risk posed by OTT platforms. We value PVR at 12x FY24E EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR1,650. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Motilal Oswal #neutral #PVR #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:32 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.