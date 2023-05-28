English
    Neutral Page Industries; target of Rs 37,200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 37,200 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Page Industries

    PAG reported weak 4QFY23 results. Volume declined 14.6% YoY, while sales declined 12.8% (highest decline in sales since FY12, excluding the Covidimpacted period). Even the EBITDA margin of 13.9% was the lowest in over a decade in a non-Covid-hit quarter, affected by the lack of fixed cost absorption due to a volume decline and the consumption of high-cost inventory during the quarter. While material consumption costs are likely to ease going forward as indicated by the management, a recovery in sales to double-digit growth appears uncertain in the near term due to the implementation process of Auto Replenishment System (ARS) and increased competitive intensity in the post-Covid period. Maintain Neutral on the stock.


    Outlook

    PAG’s medium-term earnings prospects have improved due to investments made in distribution, designs, and technology. RoCE is likely to be ~45% after falling to the late 30s in FY20/FY21. However, since the valuation at 53x FY25E EPS is expensive, we reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR37,200.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 28, 2023