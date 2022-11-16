English
    Neutral Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1130 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 16, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Muthoot Finance


    MUTH’s 2QFY23 results were characterized by: a) muted gold loan growth of 3% YoY to INR565b (PY:547b); b) maturity of much higher interest rate gold loans (disbursed prior to the introduction of teaser rate gold loans), keeping the yield improvement muted; c) retirement of higher cost liabilities, aiding benign borrowing costs (CoB) in a rising rate environment, and d) lower reported operating expenses, translating into an inline PPoP . Standalone PAT declined ~13% YoY to ~INR8.7b (in-line), led by a 13% YoY decline in NII. Standalone yields (calc.) increased marginally ~8bp QoQ to 17.5%, while the CoB declined ~8bp QoQ, leading to a ~15bp/30bp sequential improvement in spreads and margins, respectively. Both the yield improvement and the margin recovery were below expectations.


    Outlook


    We estimate standalone AUM CAGR of 7% over FY22-FY24, with spreads improving marginally to ~10%. We model an RoA/RoE of 4.9%/17%, respectively, in FY24. Given the lack of loan growth visibility and a structural change in Gold loan NBFC business models that we foresee, we expect limited upside catalysts for the stock. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,130 (based on 1.9x FY24E P/BV).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

