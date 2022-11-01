English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral MRPL; target of Rs58: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MRPL with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated October 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on MRPL


    MRPL reported a miss on our EBITDA and PAT estimates, with the company posting a GRM loss of USD4.46/bbl. Refining throughput stood at 3.96mmt (v/s our est. of 3.22mmt; 3.24mmt in 2QFY22 and 4.29mmt in 1QFY23).  MRPL achieved its highest ATF production in Sep’22 (178tmt v/s previous peak of 170tmt in Dec’18). Reformate Cargo of 30tmt from aromatic complex was dispatched for the first time in Aug’22. MRPL also achieved its highest ever Sulphur dispatch of 36.76tmt in the domestic market in Sep’22. Singapore GRM declined to USD7.1/bbl QoQ in 2QFY23, led by a decline in all the product cracks including Gasoline, Gasoil and ATF. This was in sharp contrast to what we saw in 1QFY23 (SG GRM at USD21.4/bbl) and highlights that a sustained good performance remains a concern given the highly volatile macro environment at present.


    Outlook


    Multiple initiatives are in place to improve the contribution from marketing margins in both domestic and export markets along with the B2B segment. However, our doubt still remains strong on the capability of the company to deliver sustainable earnings. Considering the above factors, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR58.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    MRPL - 31-10-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #MRPL #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.