PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral IRB Infrastructure; target of Rs 103: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on IRB Infrastructure with a target price of Rs 103 in its research report dated November 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on IRB Infrastructure


IRB Infrastructure (IRB)’s consolidated financials are not comparable YoY due to the monetization of nine assets through the InvIT route and consolidation of the Mumbai–Pune Phase-II project. The Construction business reported revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT decline of 43%/41%/77% YoY. On account of a higher interest expense (+14% YoY), consolidated loss came in at INR197m (est. profit of INR590m). Cash flow visibility has improved meaningfully due to the Mumbai–Pune Phase-II project. However, the Construction order book (OB) remains weak at EPC OB/rev of 1.2x, thereby increasing dependency on new order wins. We cut our consol. EBITDA estimates by 5% for FY21, but maintain our FY22/FY23E EBITDA estimates. Weak order inflows and slower-than-expected ramp-up in toll collections may pose downside risk to our earnings estimates.


Outlook


We maintain Neutral, with SOTP-based TP of INR103. Any favorable resolution of the Ahmedabad–Vadodara project may pose an upside risk to our TP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #IRB Infrastructure #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.