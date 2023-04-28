English
    Neutral ACC; target of Rs 1990: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 1990 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC

    ACC’s Jan-Mar ‘qtr (5QFY23) results were in-line with our estimates on operating parameters. EBITDA stood at INR4.7b v/s estimated INR4.8b and EBITDA/t stood at INR549 v/s estimated INR603. Higher other income led to 13% beat in adjusted profit to INR2.9b. Ametha integrated plant with clinker/grinding capacity of 3.3mtpa/1mtpa will be commissioned by 2QFY24. Kiln fuel cost declined 10% QoQ, leading to a 3% QoQ decline in variable cost. Further, cost-reduction initiatives such as reduction in logistics cost, and clinker factor, are underway. Cash balance stands at INR31.4b v/s INR2.9b in Dec’22. We keep FY24/25 estimates largely intact and reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,990 based on 10.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA. Though valuation at 12x/9.3x FY24/25E EV/EBITDA and US$96 FY24E EV/t appears attractive, we would wait for clarity on the company’s growth plans before becoming constructive on the stock.

    Outlook

    We value ACC at 10.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR1,990 and reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

