    Lupin trades higher on USFDA nod for generic bladder drug

    Lupin Pharmaceutical got the United States' drug regulator's nod to market fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 09, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    Lupin share was trading almost 2 percent at Rs 752 on January 9 as it got approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic bladder drug fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets 4 mg and 8 mg.

    The product, a generic alternative of Pfizer’s Toviaz, will be used to treat overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.

    The company will manufacture the drug at its facility in Goa, India.

    As per IQVIA, fesoterodine fumarate had an estimated annual market size of $177 million as of September 2022.

    The company released a few other products, including first of its kind triple drug combination on January 5 for treating inadequately controlled asthma.

    It also received approval in December 2022 for the generic version of Brivaracetam tablets which is used to control partial onset seizures. As per IQVIA MAT, Brivaracetam tablets had estimated annual sales of $420 million in the US as of September 2022.

    On the diagnostic front, Lupin has been expanding its presence, especially in central India. It launched its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in December and operates more than 325 LupiMitra (Lupin’s franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India, the pharma firm has said.

    At 11.27 am, Lupin was trading at Rs 751.95, 1.9 percent, on the National Stock Exchange.

