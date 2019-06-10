L&T gains on orders win by construction arm

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added more than 1 percent intraday Monday as company's construction arm won an orders.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses.

The company's water and effluent treatment segment bagged an EPC order from the Delhi Jal Board.

The project is a part of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement project (DWSIP) and is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It also bagged another EPC order from the Rajkot Smart City.

The company's buildings and factories business has secured a repeat order from a major developer in Bengaluru for the construction of a residential complex with a total built up area of 5 million sq.ft.

Its factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer for the construction of a cement plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh and also secured an order from a vehicle manufacturing major for the development of a manufacturing facility in Pune.

Its transportation infrastructure segment secured order from the Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility Limited (DAFFL) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged an order for the design, engineering, procurement, erection, testing and commissioning of 80MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh.

At 10:02 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,539.10, up Rs 25.85, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.