MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:The Dell Technologies present Challengers’ MSME Summit

business

Ideas For Profit | TCS: A soft quarter does not take away the long-term investment case

TCS reported a soft quarter after three consecutive quarters of strength, impacted principally by the pandemic-led disruption in India. Despite the revenue miss, management remains confident of strong double-digit growth given its order book and pipeline and the fact that India business is a deferment of revenue, and not a loss. The company is alluding to a multi-year technology cycle with the pandemic being a catalyst to facilitate large scale migration to cloud platform which incidentally is also paving the way for reduction in carbon footprint. We see strong tailwind for this technology bellwether that should translate into steady predictable earnings growth.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.