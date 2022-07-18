business Ideas For Profit | Shakti Pumps: Demand revival to rescue stock price post recent market correction? Shakti Pumps, which was hit by low market demand led by Covid-19 issues and slow government capex, has once again started seeing recovery in demand. While the ongoing market correction dented the stock price, export business continues to improve, and domestic markets have also witnessed growth. MC Pro suggests holding the stock as it currently seems to be trading at reasonable valuations. Watch the video to know if you should invest at current levels.