companies Ideas For Profit | Mindtree is a long-term winner, add the stock on every decline Mindtree continues to justify its run up in share prices by delivering strong results, and Q1 FY22 was no different. Superlative revenue, record deal win and strong outlook for the future were the highlights of its earnings report. Record hiring showed management’s confidence in demand while trying to adeptly manage the supply side crunch. We see a strong earnings trajectory ahead. Hence, albeit the optically expensive valuation, existing investors should hold the stock and new investors look to add on every decline.