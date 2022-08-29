English
    Ideas for profit | Buy this steel stock on declines for high dividend returns

    This steel stock is a proxy play for increasing steel production. As India is likely to witness incremental production of nearly 15-20 million tonnes of steel in the next 3 years, MC Pro expects this company’s revenue to grow at 20% and 12%, respectively for 2022 and 2023 and also expects higher dividend payout which will improve return ratios. Investors with a long-term view and expecting moderate return can accumulate at current levels and add on declines.

