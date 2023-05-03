English
    Hold Welspun India; target of Rs 115: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Welspun India with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Welspun India

    Welspun India’s (WIL’s) Q4FY2023 numbers were good, with revenues and margins growing sequentially. Revenues stood at Rs. 2,153.9 crore (up 15.2% q-o-q and fell by 3.3% y-o-y), while EBIDTA margins stood at 13% (improved by 253 bps q-o-q and 278 bps y-o-y). The management is cautiously optimistic on the near-term outlook and expects a gradual rise in order bookings amid inflationary pressures in the US & Europe. It targets 10-12% revenue growth and EBIDTA margins to improve to 15% in FY2024. Net debt fell by Rs. 695 crore y-o-y to Rs. 1,534.3 crore at FY2023-end. Management targets to further reduce net debt through improved cash flows in the coming years.


    Outlook

    The stock trades at 18x/13x its FY2024E/25E earnings. Any consistent improvement in the operating performance will be a key re-rating trigger for the stock. We maintain our Hold on stock with revised price target of Rs. 115.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 3, 2023 03:15 pm