App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Voltas; target of Rs 694: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 694 in its research report dated February 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas


We increase our FY20, FY21 & FY22 EPS by 6.1%, 3% & 1.2% respectively given 1) continued momentum in UCP sales and margin expansion & 2) 41.2% increase in MEP order book on the back of large order wins in urban infrastructure and waste water management With inventory of RAC and components in place for 4Q20, Corona virus is unlikely to impact ahead of peak season build up. However, any prolonged shutdown of Chinese factories can inflate sourcing cost and negatively impact margins in an industry which is witnessing heightened competition from around 20 players. We believe Voltas's MEP business is well placed to gain from renewed Govt focus on Metros, Airports, Healthcare and water management. We will keenly watch for scale-up in VOLTBEK JV in FY21 as commissioning of Sanand facility will enable it to launch mass market products in refrigerators and washing machines. We expect the JV to report a loss of Rs1.5bn/Rs1.2bn in FY20/21.


Outlook


We estimate 19.3% EPS CAGR over FY20-22 and value the stock at 28x Dec21 EPS. Maintain Hold with a target price of Rs694 (earlier Rs662 based on 28xSept21 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Voltas

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.