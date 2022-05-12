English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Voltas; target of Rs 1071: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1071 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas


    We cut our FY23-FY24 earnings by 9-10% largely on account of cut in margin estimates, due to continued commodity inflation and increased competitive intensity. We noticed that Voltas share price declined 17% over concerns of losing market share in room AC segment after a long time. The company reported market share of 23.4% YTD (vs 25.8% YTD Nov 2021) largely due to aggressive pricing by competitors, particularly in southern markets. Management believes that market share will recover in rest of the summer season with pricing action and customer centric schemes. We continue to like VOLT for longer term given 1) leadership position in high potential RAC segment 2) comfortable balance sheet (Rs6.45bn net cash) and 3) restructuring in B2B business with focus on B2C.


    Outlook


    We estimate 35% EPS CAGR over FY22-24 and assign ‘HOLD’ rating with SOTP based TP of Rs1,071/- (valuing UCP business at 46x FY24EPS). We have not cut our target multiple for UCP segment, considering the company will soon be able to recover its market share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Voltas
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.