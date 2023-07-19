English
    Hold Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Tata Elxsi with a target price of Rs 7500 in its research report dated July 18, 2023.

    July 19, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi

    Tata Elxsi reported constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 1.2% q-o-q and 11.9% y-o-y, missing our estimates of 2.5%. Revenue growth was led by a rise in revenues of industrial design & visualization and transportation divisions (up 41.1%/17% y-o-y in cc terms), respectively. EBIT margins dipped slightly by ~ 20 bps q-o-q to 27.1% in line with estimates despite wage hikes and strong employee additions in the quarter, Net profit was impacted by a higher effective tax rate (ETR). Company won significant new deals including a strategic multi-year multi-million US$ SDV deal with a leading Asian OEM and a multi-country licensing and deployment of connected vehicle platforms.

    Outlook

    Despite a soft quarter, the company continues to witness good traction and a strong deal pipeline, especially in software defined vehicles and EV and is well positioned to capture opportunities in Industrial design, Medical and other verticals . However, the recent run-up limits the upside with the stock trading at 57.9/50.0x its FY24/FY25E EPS . Hence, we maintain Hold with unchanged price target (PT) of Rs 7500.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 12:06 pm

