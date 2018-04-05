Hold Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 480: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Sun Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated April 05, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals
Sun Pharma (SUNP) is the only company among peers to have made significant investments (~USD1.5bn) in specialty US business. The company’s ‘string of pearls’ strategy of sourcing external innovation by acquiring assets rather than companies, involves low risk but also offers low returns. Our deep-dive analysis of SUNP’s specialty portfolio suggests – 1) significant challenges in the build-up stage, 2) cash guzzle over next three-four years, and 3) potential over-estimation by the street. Specialty pipeline likely to add USD300mn revenue in next 5 years as decline in Absorica and Levulan-Kerastick offset key assets – Ilumya (tildrakizumab) and Seciera.Outlook
Though, Sun’s strategy of moving into specialty is a prudent step, shifting from generics will have a steep learning curve. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with a revised target price of INR480 (INR550 earlier).
