you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 05, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 480: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Sun Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated April 05, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals


Sun Pharma (SUNP) is the only company among peers to have made significant investments (~USD1.5bn) in specialty US business. The company’s ‘string of pearls’ strategy of sourcing external innovation by acquiring assets rather than companies, involves low risk but also offers low returns. Our deep-dive analysis of SUNP’s specialty portfolio suggests – 1) significant challenges in the build-up stage, 2) cash guzzle over next three-four years, and 3) potential over-estimation by the street. Specialty pipeline likely to add USD300mn revenue in next 5 years as decline in Absorica and Levulan-Kerastick offset key assets – Ilumya (tildrakizumab) and Seciera.

Outlook
Though, Sun’s strategy of moving into specialty is a prudent step, shifting from generics will have a steep learning curve. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with a revised target price of INR480 (INR550 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceuticals

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

