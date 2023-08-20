Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2675: Sharekhan

hold

Pidilite Industries (Pidilite) registered strong y-o-y PAT growth by over 30% in Q1FY2024 as a correction in VAM prices helped OPM surge. Volume growth recovered to double-digit in C&B business. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices have corrected to $1,150 per tonne from highs of $2,250 per tonne. The company expects EBIDTA margins to improve substantially in FY2024 to 20-24% (Q1 EBIDTA margins stood at 21.6%). Volume growth improved to 12% in Q1FY2024 from 7% in Q4FY2023. Rural demand exceeded urban demand by 1.5x. Volume growth momentum to sustain in the quarters ahead with demand environment improving.

Stock continues to trade at a premium valuation of 68x/57x its FY2024E/FY2025E. We retain a Hold rating with a revised price target of Rs. 2,675.

