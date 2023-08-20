English
    Hold Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2675: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2675 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    August 20, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries

    Pidilite Industries (Pidilite) registered strong y-o-y PAT growth by over 30% in Q1FY2024 as a correction in VAM prices helped OPM surge. Volume growth recovered to double-digit in C&B business. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices have corrected to $1,150 per tonne from highs of $2,250 per tonne. The company expects EBIDTA margins to improve substantially in FY2024 to 20-24% (Q1 EBIDTA margins stood at 21.6%). Volume growth improved to 12% in Q1FY2024 from 7% in Q4FY2023. Rural demand exceeded urban demand by 1.5x. Volume growth momentum to sustain in the quarters ahead with demand environment improving.

    Outlook

    Stock continues to trade at a premium valuation of 68x/57x its FY2024E/FY2025E. We retain a Hold rating with a revised price target of Rs. 2,675.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 20, 2023 07:29 pm

