Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NTPC; target of Rs 88: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 88 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC


NTPC reported operationally decent Q2FY21 results amid challenging times. In the wake of gradual opening up of economic activity, the company posted better plant load factor (PLF) data vis-à-vis industry average and, hence, in generation. The company has taken an exceptional hit in terms of one-time rebate allowed to SEBs. NTPC has also announced a buyback worth Rs 2275 crore where the company will buy back at a price of Rs 115/share.


Outlook


Deceleration in coal capacity addition and strong focus on augmenting renewables portfolio is likely to pan out post FY23E. We will still prefer to remain on the sidelines on how the strategy of renewables business shapes up. Till then, we maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 88/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NTPC #Recommendations

